The Fate of the Chinese in the Third Case of Abduction Is Unknown

Thai police in Chonburi province are searching for a Chinese woman and her brother who have been kidnapped since March 20. They found only the car that the abductors had abandoned.

A Chinese businessman, named Ma Mingshun, 33, told police on Tuesday that his wife and her elder brother had been taken hostage by Chinese abductors in Chon Buri province, after sending his child to an international school by the perpetrators.

Ma said he was contacted online via WeChat app and demanded 4.7 million baht ransom but he didn’t have enough cash so he tranfered 970,000 baht to them.

Police told him not to transfer more money on Tuesday and managed to locate Ma’s wife abandoned vehicle in Bang Lamung district of Chonburi but have not been able to locate the two yet.

After checking the video from the CCTV cameras on the 3.2 kilometers that two victims had driven from home to the child’s school, the police identified the Mitsubishi Pajero car and the motorcycle of the abductors.

Police said Ma, who’s a restaurant owner working in Thailand, is not very cooperative in giving more info. The restaurant, which just closed down, was located in Pattaya Nua, in a Chinatown area.

The police asked one of Ma’s friends to be questioned. They are also seeking fingerprints and DNA on the victim’s car and the abductor’s motorcycle that would be useful in tracking down the suspects.

It is the third case of abduction involving Chinese victims and abductors in this month. In a first case, three Chinese nationals were arrested Sunday after kidnapping a compatriot in Bangkok’s Thonglor area and demanding a 200,000 USDT (6.8 million baht) ransom in cryptocurrency. All the suspects were in custody and denied any wrongdoing.

In the second case, four immigration officers have been accused of being involved in the alleged abduction of a Chinese man and his Thai interpreter in Din Daeng district on March 10.

Only in the third case is the fate of the Chinese victims unknown.

Related Articles :