Two Foreigners Arrested for Robbing a Pattaya Weed Shop

Chonburi Provincial Investigation Police, in cooperation with the Centre for Combating Transnational Crime and Illegal Immigration (CTIC) arrested British and Korean men for robbery at the THC Trade Herb and Cannabis shop.

Markus Powell, 47, a British national, and Myoung Kyu Lee, 52, a Korean national, were arrested on a warrant issued by the Pattaya Provincial Court for “joint nighttime invasion of another’s property and joint nighttime robbery, using some vehicles to aid the crime.”

The 2 suspects committed the crime on March 25, 2023, around 11.20 p.m.

Prinya Palsingh, 44, owner of a weed shop at Pattaya Sai 3 Rd. in Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chonburi province, has told Pol. Capt. Sarawut Silsai, Deputy Police Station (Investigation), Muang Pattaya Police Station, after 2 foreigners robbed the shop and physically injured the co-owner, Namil Kim, a Korean national, before threatening them both and asking for their purses containing 5,000 THB and stealing money from their safe containing 170,000 THB before fleeing.

The Muang Pattaya police station’s investigation team watched the shop’s CCTV and gathered all the evidence before applying to the court for an arrest warrant and planning the arrest.

Police have also arrested the Irish man 53, as the team suspects his involvement in the case.