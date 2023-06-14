Thai cyber police arrest Koh Kong boss’ right-hand scammer

The Police Cyber Taskforce (PCT) announced the arrest of Surachai, also known as Arfu Saejang, 27, from Chiang Rai on June 14, 2023. He is believed to be a stooge of the boss of a call centre scammer in Cambodia’s Koh Kong province. This fraudster is known for its ‘bait to love’ technique of faking a handsome man or woman, resulting in the loss of more than 16 million baht to victims.

Arfu was arrested on June 13, 2023 at a bunkhouse in Bang Phra sub-district in Sriracha district, Chonburi province. He was later taken to Chulalongkorn Pratunam Metropolitan Police Station in Pathumthani province for questioning and prosecution.

He is accused of “deceiving the public by pretending to be someone else, acting as a mafia, forming a criminal organisation, being involved in international criminal organizations and laundering money”.

During questioning, Arfu stated that he and his younger brother Surachit had applied via Facebook for a job as Chinese-Thai translators in Cambodia, expecting to receive 30,000 to 40,000 baht per month. However, when he arrived in Cambodia, he was taken to Koh Kong instead. Arfu said he became the Chinese-Thai translator for a person named Yiuge, where he translated orders for Thai workers. These workers work as scammers who trick people into investing in cryptocurrencies through fake applications.

Arfu claimed that after 6 months of work, he fled back to Thailand and started a family in Mae Fah Luang district, Chiang Rai province. He then traveled to Chonburi and was arrested there.

The police said that Pol. Gen. Damrongsak Kittiprapas, the national police chief, directly ordered the arrest of Arfu as the most wanted person: He is the one who teaches fraudulent call centre techniques to lure Thais. Police have been investigating the case since 2022.

Police are also warning members of the public who wish to work in neiboring countries that they must check the job description carefully to see whether or not they will be enticed to work for the call centre scammer. The police also urge the public not to fall for the tricks of the fraudsters who lure people into investing. If anyone has any leads on the fraudsters, they can contact the hotline at 1441 or Tel: 081-866-3000.