Immigration Police Arrest Both Europeans and Asians in 5 Cases

Immigration Bureau commissioner Pol Lt. Gen. Pakphumpipat Sajjaphan and Chonburi Police officials hold a press conference on July 6 at Long Beach Garden Hotel & Spa, North Pattaya, Bang Lamung District, Chonburi Province, on the arrest of foreigners in 5 significant cases.

The first case: Mr. Jonathan, 31 years old, Swiss citizen, was arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Samut Prakan Province, according to INTERPOL Red Notice 2018, when he tried to flee to Vietnam for secretly shipping 2,000 ecstasy pills from Thailand to Zurich, Switzerland.

The second case: Mr. Stefan, 45 years old, Swedish citizen, was arrested at his residence in Nong Prue sub district, Bang Lamung district, Chonburi province, at the request of the Nordic Police Group. This man violated the rights of television signals in Sweden involving 3 companies by distributing them on YouTube and Facebook without permission.

The third case: 5 South Korean nationals aged 28-40 were arrested for illegally operating a travel business in a luxury pool villa in Pattaya and running a business-oriented tourism website offering travel bookings and packages to South Korean tourists. Their behavior resembles a zero-dollar tour.”

The fourth case: arrest of a group of 17 Vietnamese nationals in Bang Chalong sub district, Bang Phli district, Samut Prakan province. They all worked behind the scenes as administrators of an online gambling website with Chinese investors. This website was also involved in the covert production of fake travel documents.

The fifth case: Mr. Jiang, 41 years old, Chinese citizen, arrested in Na Kluea Road, Soi Na Kluea, Bang Lamung District, Chonburi Province. He is accused of unlawfully staying in the Kingdom for 2,160 days. The suspect is wanted for property crimes in China and fears prosecution upon his return. Therefore, he has escaped from the authorities in Thailand.

The police chief said the agency will closely monitor both Thai and foreign persons with arrest warrants and strengthen border controls.