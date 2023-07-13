Thaksin’s Return Will Be Determined By The Outcome Of PM Vote

The outcome of the July 13 prime minister vote, according to Paethongtan Shinawatra, the Pheu Thai Party’s PM candidate, will first determine whether her father, the former prime minister of Thailand, will return home.

Paethongtan voiced her support for Move Forward Party PM candidate Pita Limjaroenrat and hopes he becomes Prime Minister. Senators may make their own decisions, but please respect the decisions of the people.

“I just talked to my father about the return plan. He said that the time of the return would be a little more or less than what he had previously stated in July. Even though he claims not to be active in politics, his return during a period when politics is still uncertain will produce turmoil. He does not want it to be that way.”

When reporters asked if her father would return after the government was established, Phaethongtan responded that her father did not specify or make such conditions, but he did not want to return and become a political provocation.

“My father’s return is expected to become a political issue in some way. He would not want to create disruption because he is concerned about the country. We want the formation of the government, including the vote for the Prime Minister, to be as peaceful as possible; otherwise, it will be a factor,” Thaksin’s youngest daughter said.

Thaksin earlier responded to the topic of whether he was ready to return to prison by saying that whatever will be, will be; he will be 74 years old on July 26, and his life has been extremely profitable. He doesn’t think too hard; if he can get over this moment, the rest of his life will be happy. Because he is able to live with his grandchildren and transport them to school.

“I’m not in politics anymore. If there if something conflicting; it’s politics, it’s all slandering me. Don’t pay attention. I don’t care. I’m going back; is there any problem? I will return to my home,” he said shortly after the May 14 election.