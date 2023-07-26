Pheu Thai Is Under Pressure in an Uncertain Political Phase

Thai politics has entered a period of more uncertainty after the Pheu Thai Party invited the opposing political parties, including the Bhumjaithai Party, Chart Pattana Kla Party, Chart Thai Pattana Party, the United Thai Nation Party and Palang Pracharat Party, to meet at its office on weekends.

The mint chocolate drinks served to each party at the meeting have become a symbol used by pro-democracy individuals against the Pheu Thai Party, which they refer to as the betrayed friends menu.

The Pheu Thai Party, which has the second-most MPs, has the opportunity to form the government instead of the Move Forward Party, which won the election, after the latter failed to put forward Pita Limjaroenrat as Prime Minister.

Although the Pheu Thai Party insisted that the meeting was only to exchange opinions and support its candidate for prime minister, many critics claimed that the Pheu Thai Party broke a campaign pledge not to form an alliance with former ruling parties that supported junta leader Gen. Prayuth Chan-ocha.

A group of activists, including 15-year-old Yok, stormed the Pheu Thai Party headquarters on Sunday evening and splashed flour to protest.

Move Forward Party members also declared after a party meeting online Monday that they would not join a coalition with either Phalang Pracharat or the United Thai Nation Party. They insisted on supporting the continuation of the eight-party coalition.

The possibility of eight alliance parties forming a government is diminishing after the majority of conservative MPs and senators opposed Pita and the MFP, which proposed to amend Criminal Code Section 112. The giant businesses and old powers also want Pheu Thai to head the government on the condition that the MFP not exist.

The Move Forward Party secretary-general Chaitawat Tulathon said Tuesday his party will let the Pheu Thai Party to initiate the “divorce” if needed. But it is immensely difficult for Pheu Thai to “divorce” the MFP, as crowds are prepared to orchestrate mass protests.

The United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration on Monday has launched a signature drive for people who support the current eight-party coalition to wait until the junta-appointed appointed senators expire before voting for the new PM, even though it might take long as ten months.

The Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce Sanan Angubolkul said the country cannot bear the adverse impact from not having PM for 10 months as the damage will be “huge” and reduce GDP growth by 1-2 percent.

Caretaker PM Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha smiled when asked by reporters if he’s ready to serve for another 10 months. He replied such move shouldn’t be done.

In the moment that still can’t find a solution, Pheu Thai Party has cancelled the eight-party coalition meeting scheduled on Tuesday, July 25, while another issue has helped the delay.

Ombudsman Kirob Kritteranond on Tuesday asks the Constitutional Court to rule whether parliamentarians preventing the renomination of PM candidate Pita Limjaroenrat was constitutional. He also requests the court to suspend the next PM voting pending the ruling.