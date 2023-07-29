Narathiwat Fireworks Warehouse Explosion Kills Nine and Injures Hundreds

A large explosion of a firecracker warehouse at Muno Market, Su-ngai Kolok District, Narathiwat Province, Saturday, July 29, at 3:20 p.m., has caused 9 people died, 115 were injured that taken to be treated at Sungai Kolok Hospital. It is also expected that there are still a number of victims trapped under the ruins of houses.

There are 40 households affected, including more than 100 people. The officials prepared the Muno Subdistrict Administrative Organization Sports Center as a temporary shelter for people.

Sanan Pongaksorn, the governor of Narathiwat said the blast was likely ignited by construction work that was taking place in the warehouse, with flares from metal welding causing the fireworks stored inside to catch fire and explode.

According to Lt. Gen. Achayon Kraithong, a spokesman for the Royal Thai Police, investigators were awaiting detailed results of evidence and whose negligence, as well as inspecting all areas that had been granted permission to conduct business in relation to the possession and sale of fireworks, to reduce the likelihood of further shocking incidents.

Previously, on July 24, a fireworks factory in Ban San Thung Mai, San Pu Loei Subdistrict, Doi Saket District, Chiang Mai Province, exploded. More than ten people were hurt, and 36 homes and businesses were destroyed. An 87-year-old woman who was entirely burned died on July 28.