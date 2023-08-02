Police Issue Arrest Warrant Against Owner of Fireworks Warehouse

On August 2, police issued arrest warrants for the owners of the fireworks warehouse in Narathiwat province whose explosion killed at least 11 people and injured more than 120.

The people in the arrest warrant are Mr. Sompong Nakul, 42, and Ms. Piyanuch Puengvirawat. Police officers issued an arrest warrant after waiting for the two to appear at the police station on August 1, but neither showed up.

The two owners were previously arrested at the Muno Police Station on July 16, 2016, for selling fireworks without a license and violating officers’ orders under the emergency decree. However, both were not prosecuted because the prosecutor decided not to charge them.

The national police chief also ordered officers in all areas to search for the two and bring them to trial. The 4 officers of Muno Police Station were transferred to temporary duty. The police also set up a truth investigation committee headed by Pol. Maj. Gen. Prabpal Mee-Mongkol, deputy commissioner of District 9.

They want to speed up the investigation and report the result back to the police chief. The police were pressured by the public and questioned why they allowed the warehouse to store such dangerous substances for so long.

Chaiwat Pattanapisaensak, Doctor of Public Health in Narathiwat Province, warned the public not to visit the fire scene, including nearby places such as Muno Market and the community where the warehouse was located, because saltpeter from the fireworks is still present in these areas, which could lead to an explosion if there is a flare-up, which could be from the cigarette.