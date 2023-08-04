How Picture of a Japanese Train Help Clean up Trash in Bangkok?

In response to a viral posting by Japanese netizens that showed image of the KIHA 183 train amid a pile of scattered garbage in the media, Thai netizens also began sharing it on social media, prompting criticism and prompting immediate action by Thai government authorities.

These areas fall under the jurisdiction of several government agencies, most notably the State Railway of Thailand, which is currently clearing the land to make way for the construction of the high-speed railroad that will connect three airports.

Chadchart Sittipunt, the governor of Bangkok, has visited the affected areas in Phaya Thai district on August 2. He explained that the problem areas are located in Daengbungha, Bun Rom Sai and Khong Rotfai Yommarach communes in Phaya Thai district in Bangkok.

He added that the garbage seen in the pictures is not typical household waste, but debris generated during the demolition of some 48 buildings in the old communes. These materials include roof tiles, wood scraps and sheet metal.

Ekarat Sriaranyanpong, head of the State Railway of Thailand, said they are now coordinating with the Bangkok Municipality and mobilizing more than 30 staff to remove the trash. The non-biodegradable waste will be taken to a designated landfill, while the plastic waste will be buried and fenced off.

To find a long-term solution, the railroad authority will take steps to close the area and post signs prohibiting trespassing and dumping trash on its land.

Ekarat added that the high-speed rail project from U-Ru-Pong Station to Phaya Thai Station covers a distance of about 1,200 meters. Previously, squatters occupied the entire area, about 100 buildings. The railroad authority is trying to find solutions in cooperation with the affected communities and is offering support to those affected by the government’s investment project.

Many Thai netizens expressed their gratitude to the Japanese for sharing the images of their trains helping clean up garbage in Bangkok, which prompted swift action from the authorities.

The Japanese Twitter account @tabinezumiworld also posted on August 4, a VDO clip that follows up on this issue. “I went to see the situation near Phayathai station (August 3rd). Thanks for the very quick and excellent response.W

“I would like to express my gratitude to Mr. Chatchart, the governor of Bangkok, the Thai National Railways, the cleaning staff, the Ratchathewi community, and everyone involved. thank you very much. Rubble on the side of the tracks in the Phaya Thai district has been removed and is becoming cleaner. It’s still a work in progress, so it will look better in the future.”