JKN Risks Default On Payment; Miss Universe Owner Struggles

Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip, the current owner of Miss Universe has sent a letter as a Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of JKN Global Group Public Company Limited to the Stock Exchange of Thailand that her company could not pay the full repayment of the principal and interest to the debenture holders on the prescribed maturity date.

The maturity date of the JKN239A Debenture is on September 1, 2023, having the total amount of principal and interest of THB 609,981,369.86.

“Over the preceding period, the company has considered various sources of funding. However, the negotiations with relevant partners have failed to reach outcomes in line with the company’s expectations,” Jakkaphong explained in the letter.

The letter also noted that the Company is prepared to effect a partial repayment consisting of THB 146,618,630.14 in principal and THB 9,981,369.86 in interest, totaling THB 156,600,000 on the maturity date (September 1, 2023). This transaction will leave an outstanding balance of THB 443,400,000.

“To redress this situation, the Company has prepared a debt repayment plan for JKN239A Debentures which shall be presented to the meeting of debenture holders, tentatively scheduled for September 29, 2023, for approval,” it stated.

The 44-year-old transgender media mogul Jakkaphong, also known as Anne JKN, made headlines internationally in 2022 when she bought the Miss Universe Organization for $20 million.