The New Srettha Thavisin Cabinet Is Royally Appointed

The new Srettha Thavisin Cabinet has been royally appointed Friday. Here are the Cabinet members:

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin

Deputy Prime Minister

Phumtham Wechayachai

Somsak Thepsutin

Panpree Phahitthanukorn

Anutin Charnvirakul

Pol. Gen. Patcharawat Wongsuwan

Pirapan Salirathaviphak

Ministry of Finance

Srettha Thavisin, minister

Krisada Chinawicharana, deputy minister

Julapan Amornvivat, deputy minister

Ministry of Interior

Anutin Charnvirakul, minister

Chada Thaiseth, deputy minister

Songsak Thongsri, deputy minister

Kriang Kalptinan, deputy minister

Ministry of Commerce

Phumtham Wechayachai, minister

Napinthorn Srisanpang, deputy minister

Pai Lik, deputy minister

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Panpree Phahitthanukorn, minister

Jakkapong Sangmanee, deputy minister

Ministry of Public Health

Chonnan Srikaew, minister

Santi Promphat, deputy minister

Ministry of Transport

Suriya Juangroongruangkit, minister

Surapong Piyachot, deputy minister

Monporn Charoensri, deputy minister

Ministry of Education

Pol. Gen. Permpoon Chidchob, minister

Surasak Phanchareonworakul, deputy minister

Office of the Prime Minister

Puangpet Chunla-iad, minister

Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives

Thammanat Phromphao, minister

Anucha Nakasai, deputy minister

Chaiya Phromma, deputy minister

Minister of Social Development and Human Security

Warawut Silpa-archa

Minister of Justice

Pol Col Tawee Sodsong

Minister of Energy

Pirapan Salirathaviphak

Minister of Industry

Pimpatra Wichaikul

Minister of Digital Economy and Society

Prasert Chanruangthong

Minister of Defense

Suthin Klangsaeng

Minister of Tourism and Sports

Sudawan Wangsupakitkosol

Minister of Culture

Sermsak Pongpanich

Minister of Labor

Pipat Ratchakitprakarn

Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation

Supamas Isaraphakdi

Minister of Natural Resources and Environment

Pol. Gen. Patcharawat Wongsuwan

As part of the governing process, the Cabinet will not be operational until it presents its policies to Parliament within 15 days of being royally appointed.

