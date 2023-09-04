A Turkish Fitness Trainer Flirts With Wealthy Thai Women To Defraud

Mr. Onur GunGor, 43, a Turkish citizen, was arrested for fraud by police from the Economic Crime Suppression Division on September 4 at the Q Nuvo Residence Hotel, Soi Phibun Upatham, Ladprao Road, Samsen Nok Subdistrict, Huai Khwang District, Bangkok, on an arrest warrant issued by Phra Khanong Provincial Court on March 23, 2015.

Onur works as a fitness trainer, using his good looks to befriend wealthy female customers in a romantic relationship until the victim falls in love. Following that, he planned his approach to persuade them to bring money to invest in a car maintenance business in Udomsuk, Bangkok. When he obtained the money, he cut off contact before taking it all and fleeing.

The police revealed that numerous young women had been duped, and the total loss was several million baht. Some others reported it to the police in various towns, while Onur hid in a hotel in the Huai Khwang district. Until an arrest warrant was issued, the officers were able to arrest him. He rejected the allegations.

