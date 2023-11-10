Van Overturns In Chiang Mai, Killing 2 Foreigners, Injuring 10

At 09:40 on November 10, a normal tourist van traveling from Chiang Mai to Pai overturned on the Chiang Mai-Pai route near the OK Mini Mart before reaching the Mae Mod Coffee Shop in Pa Pae, Mae Taeng District, Chiang Mai. Rescue teams rushed to the scene where they found two foreign tourists dead outside the vehicle.

In addition, 10 injured tourists were taken to Mae Taeng Hospital in Chiang Mai. The Chiang Mai Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office reported that the van was traveling at a speed of 83 kilometers per hour according to GPS data.

The accident occurred on a downhill bend where the left front tyre burst. As a result, the van lost control, broke through the crash barrier and crashed into a tree about 50 meters away.

As far as the deceased foreign tourists are concerned, it is assumed that they were not wearing seatbelts. The authorities are speeding up the identification process in order to inform the respective embassies. The van is insured and covers the occupants for up to 500,000 baht.

______