The French body is found near Koh Samui’s rocky waterfall

KOH SAMUI – On December 3, Samui police in Surat Thani Province, southern Thailand, found the body of a young French tourist who had fallen from the upper waterfall after spending all day trying.

Radio Centre 191, Koh Samui Police Station got information on a French tourist, Mr. Ryan Meghan, 20 years old, who might fell from Na Mueang Waterfall 2 in Na Mueang Subdistrict, Koh Samui District, so they went to investigate with Koh Samui District administrative officials. Rescue workers at Koh Samui Hospital mobilised a team to hunt for him.

Three French female visitors, friends of Ryan’s, were present. According to the Koh Samui Tourist Police, the women and Ryan climbed up to the higher level of the waterfall, while Ryan went swimming elsewhere. They couldn’t see him after only 5 minutes. So they yelled his name, but there was no response.

They discovered Ryan’s slippers and mobile phone on the floor while walking around, leading them to suspect he had an accident and fell into a waterfall. So they went to seek assistance from the authorities.

The officials then took the team to the waterfall’s base, where they had to walk in. Due to weather conditions, the search was difficult. It was believed that the search team would be in danger when it got dark and there wasn’t enough light. As a result, the search had to be put on hold.

Later, around 8:40 a.m. on Dec. 3, officials arrived with various tools, equipment, and ropes to climb from the waterfall’s cliff to search amid the rocks and operate the drone to search from above. Ryan’s body was discovered in a crack of rocks in the pool on the third floor around 11:15 a.m. They assisted in the difficult removal of the lifeless body from the waterfall. It takes about three hours.

Following that, Koh Samui Police Station investigators took the body for an autopsy and stored it at Koh Samui Hospital. At the same time, notify the embassy and conduct more investigations on the cause.

