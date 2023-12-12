Buriram Woman Loses 5 Family Members In Mun River Sandpit

BURIRAM – Five villagers from Tha Muang Subdistrict, Satuk District, Buriram Province, including Wiriya Khadchan, 45, Ms. Nucharin Khadchan, 23, his daughter, and three other children, ages 14 years, 11 years, and 8 years, have gone missing since the morning of December 11.

Mrs. Bang-on, 44, Mr. Viriya’s wife, asked for help from the police at Satuek Police Station, who brought police officials and staff from the Wang Krut Rescue Unit to assist in the search after hearing Mrs. Bang-on say that her husband was going to find sand in the Mun River to repair the house.

The officials then proceeded to the Mun River, where they discovered an E-Tak car or a farm tractor parked in the Mun River at 3 p.m. There was sand in the vehicle, but no one was discovered. Near the car, only a child’s book bag and sandals were discovered. As a result, the Wang Krut rescue squad carried a wetsuit to aid in the search.

After more than 3 hours, officials found the body of Mr. Wiriya underwater before finding the bodies of all the missing family members, total 5 bodies, next to a sand pit, causing grief to relatives who had come to search earlier.

After more than three hours, officials discovered Mr. Wiriya’s body underwater before discovering the bodies of all the missing family members—a total of five bodies—next to a sand pit, causing sadness to their relatives. Mrs. Bang-on said she hadn’t thought that everyone who had gone together would all die.

It was initially suspected that one of the kids had drowned while playing in the water. Others then went to assist, and they all drowned. Perhaps one of them was hit by quicksand, and as others tried to help, they were sucked together until they died.

The police will still have to wait for the autopsy results from now on.