Russian Man and Buriram Woman Sue Each Other For Assaulting

BURIRAM – At a party in someone else’s home, a Russian man attacked his Thai wife, and the Thai homeowner in Buriram then claimed that he also attacked her, who tried to stop him. He has now sued the homeowner for 100,000 baht in damages, claiming he was assaulted.

Ms. Sommai Chamnongsuk, 42, a resident of Village 6, Nong Khammar Subdistrict, Ku Mueang District, Buriram Province conducted a media interview, claiming that the matter had been passed for a month with no progress.

The incident took place on February 18, 2024, when she hosted a birthday party for her 10-year-old son at her home. It was a simple event to which she hadn’t invited many people. Her son invited a friend named B, and his mother was from another village.

At 11 p.m., Mr. Stanislav, or Star, a Russian national, 43, arrived to pick up his wife and child who were at the birthday party. By this time, her son had already gone to bed. Mr. Star had an argument with his wife and then assaulted her, causing her to bleed profusely. She and her neighbors tried to stop him, whereupon Mr. Star suffered a heart attack.

They helped him by resuscitating him and giving him water until he regained consciousness. Mr. Star’s wife and her child drove away, presumably to see a doctor and have their wounds treated.

When Mr. Star’s condition improved and he no longer saw his wife, he went berserk and ransacked her house. Although she tried to tell him that his wife had already left, he wouldn’t listen to her. He went up the stairs and opened every door in the house. When he couldn’t find her, he turned to her and punched her in the face, causing her to fall to the ground. Then he rode her and tried to strangle her.

At this point, her son ran to his mother’s aid, kicking the Russian man three times. However, he couldn’t do much because he was still a child. Mr. Star grabbed the boy by the arm and threw him so that he almost fell down the stairs. Then he took the leg of a wooden altar table and tried to hit her with it, but she fought back by grabbing whatever she could find as a weapon. Then neighbors who heard the noise ran over to help, causing a commotion. This resulted in Mr. Star falling down the stairs and hitting his head.

After the incident, she filed a complaint with the Ku Mueang police station against Mr. Star for trespassing, assault and damage to property. However, Mr. Star filed a counter complaint with the police, claiming that they had assaulted him and demanding 100,000 baht in damages.

On March 18, the Thai woman who is the Russian’s wife, Miss A, told reporters another story.

She stated that when her husband assaulted her, another friend escorted her away. She escaped into the toilet of another nearby house, but she could hear the owner’s voice saying, “Lock it up; I’ll kill him.” He hurt me first.” So she returned to her husband and discovered that he was covered in blood, with another man tying him up.

After both parties filed lawsuits against one another, Ms. A claimed that she went to every police appointment; however, Ms. Sommai only went once and declared that she would not make a deal. Regarding her husband’s request for 100,000 baht, he hoped to reach an agreement and resolve the situation without going to court.

The case’s owner, Police Lieutenant Amnuay Nonghan, Deputy Inspector, Khu Mueang Police Station, stated that if the medical certificates from Khu Mueang Hospital arrive, both sides will be called to testify again in order to summarise the files and send them to the prosecution.