KHON KAEN – Police in Khon Kaen, Thailand, have arrested a Thai roti seller for stabbing a Canadian man and his Thai wife to death after being insulted with the term: “_UCK YOU”

On December 15, 2023, the Ban Phae Ped Station in Khon Kaen Province canceled a plan to take Kajornsak Panyadee, a 36-year-old Thai roti seller from Chaiyaphum Province, to the scene of the crime to reenact his confession. The police were concerned that a mob might attack Kajornsak.

The suspect had stabbed a Canadian man and his Thai wife to death in front of their rental home in Ban Muang, Ban Phae District, Khon Kaen City, on the night of 14 December. The victims were Michael, 54, and Arunrak, 47. The two men had a history of arguing, as Michael was often accused of parking his car in Kajornsak’s driveway.

On the night of the murder, Kajornsak returned home from selling roti to find Michael and his friends drinking outside. After the friends left, Michael began to shout at Kraicharsak, using the English profanity “_UCK YOU.”

Enraged, Kraicharsak went to buy a beer and drink it in his room. When he heard Michael shouting again, he grabbed a knife and went to find him. Arunrak came out of the house first, and the two began to argue. Michael joined in, shouting at Kajornsak again. Kajornsak stabbed Arunrak, and when Michael did not stop shouting, he stabbed him multiple times as well.

After killing the two victims, Kajornsak called his brother-in-law and confessed to the crime. His brother-in-law called the police, who arrested Kajornsak. He has been charged with murder and is being held in custody.