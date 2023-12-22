Fruity Diet Stimulates Thai Elephant Reproductive Hormones

BANGKOK – A new study reveals that diet could play a role in the fact that Thai elephant populations are increasing.

Padej Laithong, director of the Wildlife Conservation Office of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, announced Tuesday the results of a survey on the behavior of wild elephants in Thailand.

The research was conducted after a herd of nearly 200 wild elephants in the eastern forests encroached on areas inhabited by humans. The investigation found that the elephants leave the forest more frequently than usual during this time of year, the sugar cane harvest.

Although the authorities have erected barriers to prevent the elephants from leaving the forest, they have not succeeded in stopping all the elephants. In addition, wild elephants are intelligent animals that learn quickly. If they know that humans are present, they will try to avoid them.

Meanwhile, the population of wild elephants is increasing, especially in the eastern forests. In the herd of nearly 200 elephants that invaded the areas occupied by humans, there were more baby elephants than usual.

“The diet of wild elephants, which includes nutrient-rich agricultural crops, appears to stimulate their reproductive hormones. Wild elephants are intelligent animals that enjoy the taste of fruit. We have observed that mothers normally care for their calves for three to five years after giving birth. Today, however, calves that are only a few months old are already starting to mate. That is very unusual,” said Padej.

Another factor contributing to the increase in elephant populations is the lack of natural predators. Thank you to strict laws to protect elephants, humans no longer pose a major threat.

In Thailand’s eastern forests, the elephant population will have increased from 492 in 2018 to 592 in 2023. The national population is estimated to have increased from 3,500 to 4,422.

However, the total population of elephants is not too high for the available forest area. The main problem is that the elephants concentrate in certain areas, which can lead to conflicts with humans.

To prevent the elephants from leaving the forest, the Department of National Parks is building elephant-proof barriers. Command centers are also being set up to coordinate efforts to control elephant populations.

In the latest incident, on Wednesday night, December 20, a herd of more than 10 elephants from the Khao Ang Rue Nai Wildlife Sanctuary crossed the border into human-inhabited areas. When a team of volunteers tried to drive the herd back into the forest, one of the elephants, a male, attacked their tractors, injuring a volunteer. He also kicked and damaged a motorcycle.

The volunteers then used firecrackers to scare the elephants back into the forest.

According to statistics, 20 officials and 160 civilians were injured by wild elephants between 2012 and 2023, a total of 180 people. In addition, 10 officials and 192 civilians were killed by wild elephants, making a total of 202 people.

