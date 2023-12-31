Bus Crashes Into A Tree, Seriously Injuring 3 Foreigners and A Thai

PRACHUAB KIRI KHAN – Four passengers, three of whom are foreigners, were seriously injured and 23 suffered minor injuries when a tour bus heading from Bangkok to Koh Tao and Koh Pha Ngan crashed into a mahogany tree in Prachuab Kiri Khan province shortly before 4.30 a.m. Sunday.

The scene of the incident occurred around Khao Pho curve, Phetkasem Road, Long Tai, Km. 413, Village No. 1, Chaiyarat Subdistrict, Bang Saphan Noi District, according to police Lieutenant Colonel Sarawut Nuchrang, investigating inspector of Bang Saphan Noi Police Station in Prachuap Khiri Khan Province.

Only two people were not hurt, while 27 injured people were taken to Bang Saphan Noi Hospital.

Among the four seriously injured were Miss Kapoguzova, a 33-year-old Turkish citizen; Miss Arianna, a 24-year-old Brazilian; Miss Kolesnikova, a 31-year-old Russian; and Miss Suda, 64, a Thai citizen.

Mr. Krit Malison, the driver of the Lomprayah Company double-decker tour bus, stated he was attempting to overtake another vehicle but failed, then lost control of the vehicle and smashed into a tree.

He was charged with careless driving causing harm to others.

