A Poor Dog Guards His Malaysian Owner’s Body In Chonburi

CHONBURI – Officers from Chonburi Province’s Sattahip Police Station and volunteers from the Rescue Foundation Sawangrojanathammasathan witnessed a heartbreaking sight in which a dog stayed guard over his master’s body in front of the room door and barked at them not to let them near his master.

Officials were alerted that someone died in this room in Village No. 9, Sattahip Subdistrict, Sattahip District, Chonburi Province, at 4:30 p.m. on January 5.

Police Lieutenant Santichon Hum-at, deputy inspector at Sattahip Police Station, stated that Mr. Lee is 42 years old and Malaysian. He died at least 5–7 hours earlier.

“Darling,” a pug breed male, white, about 2-3 years old, gazed over his owner’s body. The officers had to trick him in order to carry the Malaysian man’s body to the Police Hospital’s Institute of Forensic Medicine for an autopsy.

Mr. Likhit Srisayat, 54, and a neighbour told investigators that Mr. Lee had been renting a room and lived with the dog for about a year. Mr. Lee informed him that he had travelled from Bangkok to operate a shop in the Sattahip neighbourhood. Mr. Lee enjoyed drinking alcohol and once stated that he couldn’t sleep for five days in a row. Mr. Lee also stated that he was suffering from depression and went to the drugstore to purchase medication for himself.

He saw that Mr. Lee’s room was quiet this Friday morning. He didn’t think anything of it until the evening, when he didn’t see Mr. Lee leave the room as he usually did. So he opened the door to investigate and discovered that Mr. Lee had died. So he called the police to inspect the situation.

Lieutenant Santichon of the police force said that officials have called Mr. Lee’s family to get more information about what really caused his death, and his friend has offered to help him take care of the dog.

_____

