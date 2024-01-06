Pattaya Thief Repays Chinese Tourist 300,000 Baht for Stolen Gold Necklace

PATTAYA – The transgender thief who stole a Chinese tourist’s necklace on Christmas was caught by Pattaya Tourist Police. She agreed to repay the visitor 300,000 baht.



Tourist police officers together with police officers from Pattaya Police Station brought in Wichai Chueprasong, a 29-year-old transgender woman accused of stealing a Chinese tourist, and returned 300,000 baht to the Chinese tourist on January 5.

Mr. Yu, age 36, was grabbed by Wichai at 3:00 a.m. on December 25, 2023. She pretended to talk to him and hugged him near the roadside of Wat Chai Mongkol intersection, Sai 2, Nong Subdistrict, Prue, Bang Lamung District, Chonburi Province, before taking off a gold necklace weighing 100 grammes and costing approximately 300,000 baht and walking away, without Mr. Yu noticing.

When a Chinese tourist discovered that his necklace had been taken, he went to the police station to connect with the Chinese Embassy to notify the Pattaya Tourist Police to assist in tracking down the offender.

Tourist police officials and Pattaya City Police Station examined the CCTV cameras and investigated the tracks until they discovered that the thief was Mr. Wichai, whose address was listed on his ID card as Nong Hin District, Loei Province. The police gathered evidence and applied to the Pattaya Provincial Court for an arrest warrant dated January 4, 2024.

Then, on January 5, police located and detained Wichai. She admitted to stealing the Chinese’s necklace and offered to compensate for damages based on the worth of the item in the amount of 300,000 baht, with the Chinese visitor agreeing to accept it. As a result, the money was given to Mr. Yu at the Pattaya City Police Station.

The police then charged Wichai with “theft at night by using a vehicle to facilitate the commission of an offence or taking that property away and to avoid arrest.”

