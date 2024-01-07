Thai Woman Dies In Phuket After Arguing With Her New Zealand Boyfriend

PHUKET – The Phuket Province’s Patong Police Station has cordoned off the rooftop swimming pool of the One World One Home Patong 2 Hotel in order to investigate the death of a 33-year-old Thai woman from Phetchabun Province.

According to the preliminary inquiry, Ms. Chatchaya had a quarrel with Mr. Hamish, her 40-year-old New Zealand boyfriend, at the pool around 1:40 p.m. on January 6. Following that, this man carried Ms. Chatchaya, who was unconscious, downstairs and asked the hotel staff to call an ambulance. They instantly contacted rescue workers from the Kusontham Foundation, who arrived to transport the woman to the hospital.

Mr. Hamish went back up to have a shower and returned to notify the hotel personnel that he would visit his girlfriend at Patong Hospital to check on her condition. That time was almost half an hour after the incident occurred.

Later, about 2:00 p.m., Patong Hospital notified the Patong Police Station’s radio centre that the Thai woman has died.

The official then phoned staff in hotels to restrict access to the swimming pool and Mr. Hamish’s room; no one is permitted to enter those areas. Following that, Phuket Province police arrived to inspect the evidence and question the people involved in order to determine the cause of the Thai woman’s death.