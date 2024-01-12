The Invisible Thaksin Is Once Again A Political Hotspot

BANGKOK – Although he has disappeared from society since returning to Thailand to serve a one-year prison sentence, former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra remains at the center of political news in Thailand.

This week, Thaksin has hit the headlines again as the Department of Corrections issued a press release stating that the consideration of allowing Thaksin to receive medical treatment beyond the 120-day period from August 23, 2023 is in accordance with the law.

“The Director-General of the Department of Corrections approved, on 8 January 2024, to keep Mr. Thaksin in the police hospital for medical treatment as he still has a medical condition that requires close monitoring. In case of complications or life-threatening conditions, immediate treatment will be provided,” the statement said.

On January 12, Chaichana Detdecho, Deputy Leader of the Democrat Party and Chairman of the House Committee on Police Affairs, visited the Police Hospital together with Tipa Paweenasatien, a Move Forward MP from Lampang, after repeatedly expressing their dissatisfaction with the Department of Corrections and the hospital in relation to Thaksin.

Chaichana and the delegation reached the 14th floor of the 88-year-old Bhumibol Rajanusorn building where Thaksin is being held, but due to privacy laws, they were not granted permission to visit him.

The head nurse, who met with the delegation committee in the lift, stated that Thaksin is cared for by junior nurses. He has a leaky heart and rarely receives visits from relatives.

After the visit, Chaichana stated in an interview that he encountered eight Department of Corrections officers and hospital staff on the premises. He also learned from the hospital staff that Thaksin is the only inmate who stays there overnight, while others are treated and return in the morning and evening.

The control method for inmates who stay overnight requires prison officers to change shifts every 24 hours. During this time, they must report to their superiors every two hours and take photos of the room in which the inmate is staying. The room is not locked so that the officers can enter and leave it at any time.

Chaichana also mentioned that he would like to ask Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to use the 2 million used for the Prime Minister’s international trip to repair the surveillance cameras in the building, which have not been working for several years, both in the building and in the surrounding area.

On Friday, the royalists and anti-Thaksin protesters including Tul Sittisomwong has joined protest with the Network of Students and People for Reform of Thailand. Tul denounce what he said was the government’s preferential treatment towards Thaksin. They will camp near the Government House until Sunday, January 14.

The Network of Students and People for Reform of Thailand also announced they will assemble again outside the Government House on January 24, the first night PM Srettha will be sleeping at his office.

The Prime Minister said he believes the police can handle these anti-Thaksin protesters.

_____

