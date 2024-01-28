A Thai Friend Witnesses As The British Parachute Cable Breaks

CHONBURI – Fan pages of Nathy’s sky Photography on Facebook have offered their condolences for the death of Mr. Nathy Odinson, 33, a British man who died Saturday after leaping from a 29th-floor Pattaya condominium with a malfunctioning parachute.

On January 28, police questioned Mr. Boy, 30, a friend of Mr. Nathy, for two hours, and noticed that he was still in shock but could provide information to the police. He had known the deceased for around 5 months. The British man loves extreme sports, particularly skydiving.

Prior to the incident, Mr. Nathy asked him to film a skydiving video on the condo’s 29th-floor rooftop to create social media content. They rode a motorcycle parked behind the condo from an apartment in the Soi Pho San neighbourhood, which is less than 1 kilometre away.

Then they got up to the 29th-floor rooftop and began recording video. He shot footage with his phone, while Mr. Nathy used a GoPro camera mounted on his helmet.

When Mr. Nathy jumped from the 29th floor, Mr. Boy noticed the parachute was snagged on the string and failed to open, forcing him to descend and hit a tree before falling hard to the ground.

According to the investigation, Mr. Nathy arrived in Pattaya using a student visa. Approximately four hours before his deadly mishap, he posted a photo of himself parachuting and gliding to the ground on Nathy’s sky Photography Facebook page.

Police also stated that the two entered the condominium building unauthorised and skydived from there. They will contact the condo’s legal representative for additional information and review CCTV cameras to see how the two people are secretly accessing the property in order to summarise the case.

