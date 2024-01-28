British Man Fails with Parachute from 29th-floor Pattaya Condo

PATTAYA – A British man parachuted from a 29th-floor Pattaya condominium, but it malfunctioned and caused his death.

Pattaya Tourist Police Officer, Bang Lamung Police Station Officer, and Pattaya City Rescue Workers hurried to a condo in Na Kluea Subdistrict, Bang Lemung District, Chonburi Province, after receiving a report that a person had fallen from a height and died at around 7:30 p.m. on January 27.

The incident happened near the exit of Building B, where officers discovered the body of Mr Nathy Odinson, 33, a British national, on the floor. A blue, circular parachute was attached to the deceased. Mr. Nathy’s friends and condominium residents were shock as they watched.

Kanet Chansong, a 33-year-old condominium employee said he heard something strike the floor. He thought it was simply a broken branch. But as a woman walked by and screamed, he ran to investigate and saw a person fall, hit a tree, collapse on the ground, and die. When he regained his calm, he promptly informed the authorities.

The condo employee also revealed that Mr. Nathy had secretly entered this place by parking outside when there were no other people around. He walked up to the 29th-floor condo and skydived from the top while his friend recorded footage.

“I’d seen him creep up and jump many times before. It’s as if they’re creating some kind of VDO content, but this time the parachute failed, causing him to fall against a tree and strike the ground before dying.” Kanet stated.

Police Lieutenant Kamolporn Nadee, Deputy Inspector of Investigation at Bang Lamung Police Station, summoned the deceased’s friend, who filmed the video, to come in for questioning. The investigators also inspected a CCTV camera and worked with police from the Forensics Division, District 2, Chonburi Province, to investigate the case.

