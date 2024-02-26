Female Driver Surrenders After Fatally Crashing Into Swiss Man

CHONBURI – According to police officers at the Na Jomtien Police Station in Chonburi Province, the driver of the car that struck the 73-year-old Swiss tourist’s bicycle has now surrendered.

On February 26, Mrs. Saranya, 49, of Huai Yai Subdistrict, Bang Lamung District, Chonburi Province, travelled to Na Jomtien to report to the police. She admitted that she had hit a foreigner’s bicycle.

She drove the car involved in the accident so that police officials could investigate it. It was a red Mazda, and the front window on the driver’s side was scratched by broken glass.

The accident occurred at 11:30 p.m. on February 25, and then police and rescue workers arrived on Sukhumvit Road on their approach to Sattahip. Before reaching the Caltex petrol station in Village No. 2, Na Jomtien Subdistrict, Sattahip District, Chonburi Province, they discovered a 73-year-old foreign man named Mr. Frei Ernst, who was critically hurt and eventually died. There was a black bicycle nearby. It was hit and the back wheel totally destroyed.

This woman reported that on Sunday night, she was driving her car from Pattaya to her home in Huai Yai Subdistrict. She didn’t spot the foreigner riding his bicycle in the right lane while driving at high speeds, so she crashed into him violently. She drove home first, out of fear and shock, and then called the police and offered to surrender the next morning.

Initially, the police accused her with careless driving, resulting in the death of another person.