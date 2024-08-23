Thai Health Pass Introduced for Travelers from Africa to Mpox Prevention

BANGKOK — Thailand prevents Mpox: passengers from Africa required to register for Thai Health Pass system.

On August 23, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) and the Division of International Disease Control and Quarantine, Ministry of Public Health, jointly discussed before issuing international guidelines and measures to support the surveillance of Mpox (Monkeypox) in Thailand through an online system.

This system is a collaboration between airline operators, medical departments, Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited, International Air Transport Association, Thai Airways Ground Customer Services Co., Ltd., and Phuket International Airport to determine measures and guidelines for screening travelers from risk areas.

CAAT and the Division of International Disease Control and Quarantine have been monitoring the Monkeypox situation since its outbreak. The Division has conducted risk assessments and implemented situation-based measures. As the infection differs from past epidemics, appropriate control measures need to be put in place.

Initially, it was found that areas with high infection rates are the same as Yellow Fever areas in Africa. Therefore, there has been continuous monitoring for signs of Monkeypox in passengers on direct flights from these areas.

To manage the situation more effectively, the Division has added measures requesting airlines to cooperate by having passengers traveling from risk areas register in the Thai Health Pass system. This system will record entry and exit dates and times, making it easier to track and manage cases if infected individuals are found. Passengers who haven’t registered before travel can also register at Thai airports.

Before implementation, CAAT and the Division rehearsed understanding with all airlines at Suvarnabhumi Airport and Phuket Airport on August 22, and announced it to all remaining airlines on August 23.

These measures were implemented shortly after the Public Health Ministry announced that a European man who traveled from an African country to Thailand on August 22. They took effect immediately upon announcement, and the situation will be monitored with measures adjusted as appropriate.

