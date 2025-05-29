Thai Police Crack Down on International Scam Ring After 5-Year Probe

BANGKOK — Thai authorities arrested seven suspects in a sweeping operation targeting an international fraud network that defrauded victims of more than $60 million through fake medical equipment sales during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) conducted coordinated raids across 11 locations in five provinces on Thursday, culminating a five-year investigation that began during the 2020 coronavirus outbreak. The operation targeted a transnational scammer ring that operated thousands of fraudulent websites selling non-existent medical supplies.

International Victims, Massive Losses

The fraud network, which caused total damages exceeding 2 billion baht ($61 million), targeted approximately 30 victims across multiple countries. Among those defrauded was a Vietnamese national who lost over 8 million baht ($245,000) and traveled to Thailand to observe the proceedings.

The scammers posed as legitimate medical equipment suppliers, offering products including face masks, medical gloves and other COVID-era essentials that were never delivered to buyers.

Foreign Nationals Led Operation

Investigators arrested three foreign nationals and four Thai accomplices during Thursday’s raids. The foreign suspects include two Nigerians apprehended in Bangkok and Chanthaburi province, and one Cameroonian English teacher detained in Krabi province.

The operation was led by foreigners married to Thai women, who used their local connections to establish seemingly legitimate businesses as fronts for the fraud scheme.

Dramatic Bangkok Warehouse Raid

The most dramatic arrest occurred at a Bangkok warehouse housing Falcon Junior Export Cargo Co., Ltd. on Phetchaburi Road. When DSI officers arrived with search warrants, no one responded to calls to open the facility.

Deputy DSI Director-General Pol. Lt. Col. Wisanu Chimtrakul and Technology Crime Division Director Pol. Lt. Col. Khemchat Prakaiongmanee led the team that forced entry into the two-story warehouse complex. Officers initially found the building empty but eventually discovered two Nigerian suspects hiding under a staircase.

Money Laundering Through Cryptocurrency

Authorities became suspicious when they noticed company revenues didn’t match the massive cash flows involved. Investigation revealed the criminals used proxy bank accounts to receive funds, which were then converted to cryptocurrency to obscure the money trail.

The main suspect, 55-year-old Nigerian national Mr. Levinus, who owned the company, faces multiple charges including participation in transnational organized crime, computer fraud, public deception, and money laundering conspiracy.

Long Investigation Yields Results

Pol. Lt. Col. Khemchat said the DSI began investigating the network during the COVID outbreak but only classified it as a special case two years ago. The investigation involved coordination between multiple agencies and extensive forensic analysis.

Authorities have issued arrest warrants for 24 individuals total. Seized assets include vehicles, cash, and cryptocurrency holdings.

The Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) will handle the civil proceedings to distribute recovered assets back to defrauded victims, officials said.

