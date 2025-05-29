Foreign Investment in Thailand Surges in First Four Months of 2025

BANGKOK — Foreign investment in Thailand jumped significantly in the first four months of 2025, with 363 foreign companies receiving business permits—a 43% increase from the same period last year, according to the Department of Business Development.

The total investment value reached 57.86 billion baht ($1.76 billion), representing a 5% increase compared to the January-April period of 2024, said Oramon Saptaweetham, Director-General of the Department of Business Development at the Ministry of Commerce.

The investments came through two main channels: 87 companies obtained foreign business licenses directly, while 276 companies received business certification through investment promotion laws, industrial estate regulations, or international treaty rights.

Japan Dominates Investment Landscape

Japanese companies led foreign investment with 71 businesses accounting for 20% of all foreign enterprises in Thailand. Their combined investment totaled 17.255 billion baht ($527 million), focusing on strategic industrial sectors including:

Advertisement

Raw materials and component procurement for various industries

Underwater pipeline replacement and connection services for offshore oil drilling projects

Electric vehicle charging station services

Contract manufacturing of metal parts, chemicals, automotive components, and compressor parts

US and Singapore Follow Japan’s Lead

The United States ranked second with 51 companies (14% share) investing 2.485 billion baht ($76 million) in diverse sectors including retail electronics, manufacturing equipment, software, telecommunications, cosmetics, warehouse services, data centers, and contract manufacturing of food additives and jewelry alloys.

Singapore placed third with 45 companies (12% share) contributing 9.126 billion baht ($279 million) toward advanced infrastructure projects, particularly electric train control systems, modern distribution centers, software development, and contract manufacturing of pet food, beverages, and electronic components.

China and Hong Kong Round Out Top Five

Chinese investors established 43 businesses (12% share) with 6.471 billion baht ($197.7 million) in investments, concentrating on industrial supply chains, free zone customs services, factory leasing, and manufacturing of industrial machinery, plastics, chemicals, and automotive parts.

Hong Kong investors created 40 companies (11% share) investing 5.766 billion baht ($176 million) in distribution centers, EV charging stations, data centers, cloud services, and manufacturing of industrial chemicals, medical devices, dental products, and automotive components.

Technology Transfer Benefits Thai Workers

The foreign investment wave has facilitated significant technology transfer to Thai workers, particularly in specialized fields such as oil drilling control systems, port management and cargo safety, EV charging infrastructure, electric vehicle component manufacturing, and charging platform management systems.

The investment surge also created substantial employment opportunities, with Thai job creation from foreign business license applicants increasing by 1,299 positions (128% growth) to 2,314 jobs in the first four months of 2025, compared to 1,015 jobs in the same period last year.

EEC Attracts Strong Interest

The Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) proved particularly attractive to foreign investors, drawing 108 companies representing 30% of all foreign investment—a 40% increase from 77 companies in the same period last year. EEC investments totaled 31.363 billion baht ($958 million), accounting for 54% of total foreign investment value.

Japanese companies led EEC investment with 32 businesses contributing 10.008 billion baht ($305 million), followed by 25 Chinese companies (3.867 billion baht, $118 million), 10 Singaporean companies (5.934 billion baht, $181 million), and 41 companies from other countries (11.554 billion baht, $353 million).

EEC businesses focused on retail sales of industrial molds and cooling equipment parts, metal surface coating services, platform and application services, and contract manufacturing of industrial chemicals, machinery components, and plastic products.

April 2025 Shows Continued Momentum

Advertisement

April alone saw 91 new foreign business permits issued, with total investments of 10.827 billion baht ($330.7 million) creating 709 Thai jobs. Hong Kong, the United States, and Singapore led April investments, with businesses focusing on international trade, petroleum drilling services in the Gulf of Thailand, digital platform development, and contract manufacturing of dental products, molds, industrial plastics, and machinery.

The sustained growth in foreign investment reflects Thailand’s strengthening position as a regional manufacturing and technology hub, with investors bringing advanced knowledge in specialized sectors ranging from offshore oil operations to agricultural research and development.

_________________