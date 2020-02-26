Tourism Sector to Launch ‘Moral Support’ Campaign for China

BANGKOK (Xinhua) — A massive event will be launched by the Thai tourism sector to give moral support to all Chinese people in the wake of the outbreak of COVID-19, said Chairat Trirattanajarasporn, president of the Tourism Council of Thailand, on Tuesday.

“Three thousand representatives of the Thai tourism sector will gather on March 1 for the event to send moral support to all Chinese people and their leaders,” said Chairat. “We in Thailand are very confident that the COVID-19 outbreak will soon be over, maybe just after the Thai Songkran New Year.”

The event will include a concert by Chinese and Thai artists and a candle-lit ceremony, among others, in Bangkok, Chairat said.

The tourism council president said that in times of economic trouble as a result of massive drop in tourism revenues during the virus outbreak, it is the time that Thais should help Thais to spur the economy by traveling and spending money in Thailand.

Tourism-related operators will offer big discounts of at least 50 percent on air tickets, restaurants and hotels to stimulate domestic tours as much as they could, especially during the Songkran festival, said Chairat.

Chairat also asked the government to give assistance to the tourism sector to boost confidence among tourists and set up a fund to help the tourism sector.