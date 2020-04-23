Thai Lion Air to Resume Commercial Domestic Flights

BANGKOK (Xinhua) — A local affiliate of the Indonesian budget carrier Thai Lion Air will become one of the first airlines to resume operations for domestic flights on May 1 after the impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak forced the airline to suspend operations since March 25.

Thai Lion Air on Wednesday announced that one daily flight will resume for destinations including Chiang Mai, Ubon Ratchathani, Khon Kaen, Surat Thani, Hat Yai and Nakhon Si Thammarat.

However, as according to the requirements set by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand’s (CAAT), passengers will be asked to wear face masks on board the plane.

No food or drinks will be served during the flights.

The airline will also arrange seating apart by leaving empty seats to create safe distancing for passengers.

Reeling from the COVID-19, Thai Lion Air is among seven Thai airlines which seek financial aid from the Ministry of Finance.