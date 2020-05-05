Ready for Takeoff: 28 Airports Reopen After Virus Lockdown

BANGKOK (Xinhua) — The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) said on Monday that it has granted permission to 28 airports in Thailand to resume domestic services.

Some airlines have already taken to the skies since May 1.

However, airports are only allowed to serve domestic flights from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m, said Chula Sukmanop, director-general of CAAT.

Airports are banned from taking inbound international flights except for state or military aircraft, flights seeking emergency and technical landings without disembarkation, humanitarian aid, medical and relief flights, repatriation flights and cargo flights.

All passengers must undergo health screenings and follow disease control measures at the airports and provinces of their destinations.

In early April during the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak, the CAAT had banned all incoming flights to curb the spread of the virus.

Since the beginning of May, Thailand has been reporting single digit daily cases of COVID-19; hence the government has since May 1 relaxed health control measures so that people can return to their normal lives.

Social distancing and wearing face masks are still mandatory in Thailand.