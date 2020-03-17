New Cluster of 30 Patients Linked to Boxing Stadium

BANGKOK — Eleven people who went to Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with a cluster of coronavirus patients were among the 30 new cases of infection reported in Thailand, a health official said Tuesday.

Health ministry perm-sec Sukhum Kanchanapimai said more Thais, including 11 who came in close contact with the group of patients who went to see a boxing match at the stadium on March 6, tested positive for Covid-19 infection. Today’s new cases brought the total confirmed tally to 177 since the outbreak began.

A new patient could be traced back to the party in Thonglor area which partygoers were found to be infected with the virus as announced earlier, while another 9 patients are those who recently returned from abroad, Sukhum said.

Three infected foreign nationals are also reported in today’s briefing, but the health official did not specify which country they came from.