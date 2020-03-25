2 More Medical Workers Infected With Coronavirus

BANGKOK — The Ministry of Public Health on Wednesday said 107 new cases of coronavirus infection, along with two medical personnel, were reported in Thailand.

Health ministry spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin said 27 of the 107 new patients are those who were associated with the groups of patients tested positive for the virus earlier. Today’s new cases brought the total confirmed tally to 934 since the outbreak was reported in Thailand.

Four of them are related to a March 6 boxing match at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, five are linked to a social gathering at Bangkok’s entertainment districts, and four are associated with a religious ceremony in Malaysia.

Read: Boxing Stadium at Epicenter of Outbreak Defied Closure Order

Another group of 14 patients were those who shared close contact with individuals previously diagnosed with Covid-19 infection, including a police officer and a detainee, Taweesin said.

The spokesman said another group of 13 patients, including four foreign nationals, were either infected from overseas or working in a crowded environment. Two of them are doctors who became infected after carrying out an operation, he added.

The remaining 67 patients are being investigated for their travel histories.

As of Wednesday, 860 infected patients are being treated at hospitals, while 70 patients have recovered, the health official added. Four people remain in critical condition.

Of 934 people diagnosed with the virus so far, the health ministry traced at least 143 to the boxing match on March 6, 62 to social gatherings in Thonglor, RCA, or Ramkhamhaeng areas, and 30 to a religious ceremony in Malaysia.

Taweesin urged members of the public to tell doctors about their travel histories and conducted a self-diagnosis for coronavirus infection via an application before coming to hospitals.