BANGKOK — The Ministry of Public Health on Friday said one more person died from the coronavirus infection, raising the country’s total death toll to five.

Ninety-one new cases of infection were also reported today, bringing the total confirmed tally to 1,136, Anupong Sujariyakul, a senior expert at the Disease Control Department said during today’s daily news briefing.

Anupong did not give any details of the new victim beyond saying the person had been hospitalized in Pattani province.

Five of the 91 new cases are linked to a boxing match at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium earlier this month, while seven are associated with a social gathering at bars in Bangkok’s nightlife neighborhoods, Anupong added.

Another group of 18 patients were those who shared close contact with individuals previously diagnosed with Covid-19 infection. The remaining 19 patients were either infected from overseas or working in a crowded environment.