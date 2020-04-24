Daily New Infections Fall Below 20 for the 4th Day; No New Fatalities

BANGKOK — The government’s response center to the coronavirus epidemic on Friday discovered 15 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, yet another drop in numbers in recent days.

Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration, said nine of the newly infected were those who were close to individuals previously diagnosed with the virus. One patient was infected from overseas, while another one patient contracted from a crowded environment.

The number of new infections fell below 20 for the fourth consecutive day.

“This is the result of the measures we implemented 7 to 14 days ago,” Taweesin said, referring to travel restrictions and business shutdowns.

Four patients were founded during an active case finding strategy in Yala province, the spokesman added. Health officials will begin to actively search for patients in high-risk provinces such as Bangkok, Yala, Nonthaburi, Chonburi, Phuket, and Samut Prakan, he said.

The total count of confirmed infections now stands at 2,854 cases.

The center reported no new fatalities today. As of Friday, 314 infected patients are being treated at hospitals, while 2,490 patients have recovered, Taweesin said.