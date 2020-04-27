CHONBURI — A cash handout event in Chonburi was brought to an end earlier than expected because hundreds of people showed up, officials said.

The group of donors, led by former local politician Pasakorn Homhuan, set up a relief booth at Bang Saen Beach to hand out food and cash this morning, but by 7am up to 2,000 people gathered. Organizers decided to call off the event out of concerns for health risks and legal consequences.

Read: At Wit’s End, Poorest Thais Turn to Charity for Survival

Under the Emergency Decree enacted by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, large gatherings are banned, and charity events require approvals from local authorities.

Each relief package handed out by Pasakorn today includes five kilogram of rice, ten eggs, cooking oil, snacks, drinking water and 100 baht in cash.

Supeephan Homhuan, a member of the relief givers, said the group will find a new way to hand out relief without breaking the law.

