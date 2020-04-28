Gov’t Rejects Proposal to Postpone May Holidays

BANGKOK — The Cabinet on Tuesday voted down a proposal by the coronavirus taskforce to postpone all public holidays in May.

While rejecting the plan, the Cabinet said members of the public will still be advised to stay indoor.

The proposal was made yesterday in a bid to deter traveling and large gatherings amid the coronavirus outbreak in Thailand.

The measure called for postponing the National Labor Day on May 1, Coronation Day on May 4, Visakha Bucha on May 6, and the Royal Ploughing Ceremony on May 11.