5,000 Baht Relief Program Now Covers 14 Million Ppl

BANGKOK — Up to 14 million people in the informal job sector are now eligible for the government’s 5,000-baht cash handout during the coronavirus pandemic, an official said Monday.

The number went up from 12 million recipients a week ago. Although many complained of delays and application errors, Finance Ministry spokesman Lawan Saengsanit said most people would receive the funds by this Sunday.

About 1.6 million people will be paid their first of the three-month assistance on Tuesday alone, Lawan said.

He added that at least 6.1 million applicants have been asked to furnish additional information, yet 400,000 people still have not submitted the details.

Officials are also having a hard time in processing requests because some of the applicants who appealed the rejections of their cash handout could not be contacted, the spokesman said.