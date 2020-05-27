9 More Thais in State Quarantine Found With COVID-19

BANGKOK — Nine more people quarantined upon returning from overseas tested positive for the coronavirus, the government announced Wednesday.

The new patients were two men returning from the US, a 34-year-old masseur returning from Qatar, and six students returning from Saudi Arabia, Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration, said.

“Today’s figures show only those who were sent to state quarantine facilities,” Taweesin said. “There’s currently no records of new domestic infections.”

The country’s cumulative cases of infection now stands at 3,054. As of Wednesday, 66 infected patients are being treated at hospitals, while 2,931 patients have recovered.