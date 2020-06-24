Police Say Tak Weapon Cache Linked to ‘Political Group’

BANGKOK — Police on Tuesday said military-grade weapons discovered in Tak appear to be linked to an unspecified political movement.

National police commissioner Chakthip Chaijinda said two men were arrested during a search operation of a house in the border town of Mae Sot. He said intelligence warnings had indicated that the weapons would be used to inflict destruction for political gains, though he did not say which group they belong to.

“We have received reports that certain groups of people are trying to exploit the opportunity to create political chaos,” Gen. Chaktip said. “We cannot confirm which side they are. It is being investigated by local officials.”

A total of 33 automatic rifles, grenade launchers, pistols, as well as boxes of ammunition and firearm accessories, were found inside the house, according to police reports. Police said the weapons might have been smuggled through the border from an insurgent group in Myanmar.

Gen. Chaktip also said he has ordered officials to monitor political rallies that may take place on Wednesday, which is the anniversary of the 1932 democratic revolt.

“I warn the youths or activists that they may face legal repercussions like the protest leaders in the past,” Chaktip said. “If we find any clear act of breaking the law, police are required to strictly enforce the law.”

After the military coup that ousted the Yingluck Shinawatra administration in 2014, police routinely announced they discovered caches of weapons that they linked to political groups allied to the Shinawatras.

In 2017, one of such caches was discovered during a police raid at a house belonging to exiled Redshirt activist Wutthipong “Ko Tee” Kochathammakun. Ko Tee denied any involvement.