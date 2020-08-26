Police To Remount ‘Boss Red Bull’ Extradition Effort

BANGKOK — Police on Wednesday said they will take all necessary actions to bring back the Red Bull empire heir to face justice in Thailand after the court approved a new arrest warrant on charges of killing a policeman with his Ferrari back in 2012.

The national police spokesman said the force will seize the warrant as a new opportunity to begin the extradition process for Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, who is believed to be residing overseas, though no time frame or specific details were given.

“We’re following all the necessary steps,” Col. Kissana Phathanacharoen said in an interview. “We’ve rules and regulations to follow.”

The charges stated in the warrant issued by a court on Tuesday accuse Vorayuth of fatal reckless driving, refusing to help the injured person, and cocaine abuse.

Five charges were previously filed against him in 2012 in the wake of the fatal crash that killed Sgt. Maj. Wichean Glanprasert, but all charges were dropped last month when the prosecutors and an acting police chief decided not to indict him. They cited insufficient evidence.

Vorayuth is believed to remain overseas ever since he fled Thailand in 2017, just several days before the court approved the first arrest warrant on him. Three years later, his whereabouts remains unknown to police, Kissana said.

“We’ve not been reported by any country,” the spokesman said.

Thonglor police chief Samphan Leungsajjakul, whose jurisdiction covered the crash site, said investigators will carry out the paper works to reissue him an Interpol Red Notice.

The notice allows police forces around the world to locate and detain the suspects pending the formal extradition in their own countries.

“We’re following the protocols,” Col. Samphan said. “We will submit documents to relevant authorities to coordinate with the international police forces.”

Vorayuth was listed on the international police network’s site in 2017, but he was reportedly never apprehended by any country so far. The Red Notice issued for Vorayuth was also quietly withdrawn without explanations months after it was posted.

The police’s previous attempt of extradition also never took off. Police blamed delays on the need to translate documents for the extradition.

The statute of limitations for the new charges will expire by 2027.