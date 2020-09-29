BANGKOK (Xinhua) — Thailand’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Monday said it has decided to extend a grace period for visa renewals for foreigners stranded in Thailand due to the COVID-19 travel restrictions until the end of October.

The CCSA has decided to extend the grace period because many flights are not available, and foreigners stranded in Thailand expressed concerns of the rising number of infections back in their home countries, said CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin.

Thailand has reported only one local infection in about 100 days.

The CCSA’s decision to grant the extension will be subject to cabinet approval on Tuesday, Taweesin said.

In July, authorities granted automatic visa extensions from late March to Sept. 26 to all foreigners.

After October, a new immigration regulation will allow foreigners to apply for 60-day extensions to remain in Thailand, but only if they are unable to leave due to limited flights or other urgent issues.

Thailand’s total COVID-19 infections as of Monday remained at 3,545 with 59 fatalities.