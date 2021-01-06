Thanks COVID: Eatery Takes Name After Virus in Sarcastic Jab

KORAT — A man who lost his restaurant in the coronavirus pandemic is now an owner of a humble eatery in Korat by the name of “COVID-19.”

Suthin Akhart’s new business has been predictably catching the attention of bemused bypassers in Muang Kaset subdistrict. Suthin said the name is a sarcastic “thank you” to the pandemic that took away customers from his restaurant in the tourist resort town of Pattaya.

He eventually had to close down the venue, which had cost him 2 million baht in investments. The misfortune forced him to move back to his hometown in Korat and open the eatery, only to see the second wave of coronavirus outbreak strike again.

“It followed me here,” Suthin said. “So I just used the name.”

COVID-19 is located on Khong – Kham Sakaesaeng Road, selling northeastern cuisine and food cooked to order.

“I don’t know if I’ll make it,” the owner of COVID-19 said. “I’ll keep fighting.”