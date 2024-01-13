1.2 Billion Baht in Assets Seized in Crackdown on Online Fraud

BANGKOK — Authorities on Friday said they have seized more than 1.2 billion baht worth of assets from a major cybercrime gang.

The operation, which involved the police, the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO), and the Digital Economy and Society Ministry (DES), targeted assets believed to be linked to a cybercrime syndicate led by Thararat Singhatongsuwan, 30, who was arrested in 2021 and prosecuted in multiple fraud cases.

The assets, which include 77 cars, 84 land title deeds, Thai and foreign currencies, and various luxury items, were confiscated during raids on 13 locations in Bangkok, Nonthaburi, and Chiang Mai provinces, cybercrime police commander Worawat Watnakhonbancha said.

AMLO sec-gen Theppasu Bavornchotidara said the gang used several means to dupe the victims, such as phone calls pretending to be authorities and deceiving the victims into transferring money and online posts inviting victims to invest in a foreign exchange Ponzi scheme, after which the money were laundered into real estates and online gambling accounts. In the latter case, he said 54 victims came forward and filed a complaint.

More than 3 billion baht worth of assets were believed to have been laundered by Thararat’s gang, Theppasu said. He advised victims to file a complaint to reclaim their assets within 90 days.

Thararat and her accomplices were arrested in 2021 and prosecuted in multiple fraud cases in Bangkok, Khon Kaen, and Ubon Ratchathani province.