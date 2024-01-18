Two Men Arrested For Selling Fake Dollar Bills

BANGKOK — Two men were arrested Wednesday for allegedly selling counterfeit U.S. dollar bills.

Crime Suppression Division commander Montree Theskhan said a sting operation led to the arrest of two suspects, Achirathon Wongchaosirirak, 51, and Somsak Makpoon, 61, who attempted to sell 800 one-hundred-dollar bills, with a face value of 80,000 U.S. dollars or approximately 2.8 million baht, at a price of 200,000 baht.

The pair were apprehended at a gas station in Buriram province. They were charged with counterfeiting.

Police said they began the investigation after receiving complaints that there were counterfeit U.S. dollar banknotes circulating around the province. Investigators found that the fake bills were put on sale on Line messaging application, so they arranged to meet with the suspects to buy the banknotes.

The suspects denied the allegation, saying they were only brokers and that the bills actually belonged to another man identified only as Panya, who stayed in a getaway car during the arrest and fled.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Montree said police are looking for the third suspect.