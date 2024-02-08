British Man Caught Exchanging Bogus Euros in Phuket; Another Flees

PHUKET – Police in Phuket have arrested a British man who was exchanging counterfeit euros at bureaux de change in various places in the province, including the districts of Kathu, Thalang, Mueang and Sakoo. However, his accomplice has already fled the country.

On February 6, 2024, Ms. Janjira Laowlang, 50, reported to Sakoo Police Station that she had been scammed by a foreigner who exchanged 1,000 euros (five 200-euro bills) for 37,850 baht. She later discovered that the bills were counterfeit.

At 3:15 pm on February 7, police detained 33-year-old British citizen Tobias Drew and confiscated 89 counterfeit 200-euro bills (worth 682,585 baht), 272 20-pound bills, 54 10-pound bills, 198 1,000-baht bills, one 500-baht bill, and 5 100-baht bills.

Mr. Tobias confessed that he entered Thailand on December 2, 2023 and extended his stay until January 31, 2024. On February 1, he met Mr. Ozeias Da Silva, 46, also a British national, and they stayed together at MBC Condotel in Maikhao Subdistrict, Thalang District, Phuket.

Mr. Tobias said he transferred Mr. Ozeias 34,900 USDT (about 1.24 million baht) in cryptocurrency on February 5 and received about 200 200-euro bills (worth about 674,800 baht) in return. He used some of the money to exchange it for Thai baht with Ms. Janjira.

Police investigations revealed that Mr. Tobias exchanged 1,000 euros at a bureau de change in Kamala on February 7 at 3:00 pm and at another bureau de change in Kathu at 4:00 pm. Mr. Ozeias exchanged 3,000 euros (about 111,600 baht) at three different booths in Thalang.

After the incident, Mr. Ozeias Da Silva fled the country at 8:50 p.m. on February 7. Police are gathering evidence to track him down and prosecute him. Mr. Tobias was charged with using counterfeit money under Section 240 and forgery under Section 241 of the Thai Penal Code, which carries a penalty of 1-15 years in prison and a fine of 20,000-300,000 baht. Mr. Tobias has denied the charges.