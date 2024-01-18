Lithuanian Man in Chonburi Surrenders After Risky Driving Without Licence

CHONBURI – Saen Suk Police Station in Chonburi investigated Mr. Deividas, a 27-year-old native of the Republic of Lithuania, who surrendered on January 17 after driving without a licence.

Police tracked him down to his residence in Mueang District, Chonburi Province, and discovered him with a BMW sports car seen in CCTV footage drifting aggressively and spinning around many times in the middle of a red light intersection on Sukhumvit Road, entrance to Wat Ta Lom, Bang Saen Subdistrict, Mueang Chonburi District, at 12:30 a.m. on January 8, 2024.

Advertisement

According to Pol. Maj. Gen. Thawatchakiat Jinda Kuansanong, Provincial Police Commander of Chonburi Province, studying the VDO footage of the incident revealed that a car was drifting at the red light intersection in the area of responsibility at Saen Suk Police Station.

Advertisement

The police conducted an investigation till they identified the offender. He has been summoned to appear before the investigating officer to surrender and respond to the allegations. It is driving recklessly.

The foreign suspect stated that he did not possess a driver’s licence. He said that on the day of the incident, he argued with his Thai girlfriend. So he drove recklessly to spite her.

According to the authorities, the car’s owner will also face charges. As a basis of consent for individuals who do not have a driver’s licence to drive, it indicates to people that acting in this manner could cause insecurity in other drivers. There may be road accidents that result in injuries and fatalities.

____

Related articles: