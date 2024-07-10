Taiwanese Fraudster Arrested in Bangkok After 464-Day Overstay

BANGKOK — The Immigration Bureau, led by Deputy Commissioner Pol. Lt. Gen. Panthana Nuchanart, announced on July 10 the arrest of a Taiwanese man who had overstayed in Thailand for at least 464 days.

Coordinating with the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Thailand, the immigration officers discovered that Mr. Wei, 53, had committed the crime of faking documents, including medical certificates and false claims of being a lawyer, to access social security funds in Taiwan.

He used a fake medical certificate to deceive foreign labour groups in Taiwan, misappropriating in state welfare funds. Most victims were Thai workers who had previously worked in Taiwan, with damages exceeding one million baht, or 900,000 TWD.

The Investigation Division 1 received a tip-off about Mr. Wei’s illegal residence in Bangkok’s Thung Song Hong district. The police then arrested him on charges of being a foreigner overstaying in the Kingdom after his permission had expired since March, 17, 2023.

He was handed over to the investigation officers at the Investigation Division of the Immigration Bureau for legal proceedings.

