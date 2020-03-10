Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen signs into law a special bill allocating NT$60 billion (US$2 billion) to fund containment and control efforts of the new coronavirus on Feb. 25, 2020. Image: Presidential Office.

TAIPEI (Kyodo) — In the months since reports began to emerge about a new coronavirus outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan, over 100,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide, a figure many agree is far below the actual number.

More than 4,000 people have died, the majority in China, and while infections there are beginning to subside, dozens of new hotspots have appeared in Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia.

Continue reading the story here.

