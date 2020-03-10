TAIPEI (Kyodo) — In the months since reports began to emerge about a new coronavirus outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan, over 100,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide, a figure many agree is far below the actual number.

More than 4,000 people have died, the majority in China, and while infections there are beginning to subside, dozens of new hotspots have appeared in Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia.

The power of Taiwan’s SMEs never ceases to amaze me. I’m proud to announce that as of this week, Taiwan’s Face Mask Team now has the capacity to produce an average of 9.2 million masks per day, & 10 million masks per day on weekdays. Yes, 10,000,000! pic.twitter.com/rg7Pl3xHff — 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) March 10, 2020

Continue reading the story here.